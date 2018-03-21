FanView: Mason Mount & England Youth Are the Solution to Three Lions' Senior Problem

England fans haven't had much to shout about in recent years. Sadly, supporters have become accustomed to a number of alarming failures and watching England has consequently become a chore to the many and a hobby to a few.

Things could be about to change, however, as beneath the layer of gloom and despair, a new golden generation is blossoming.





In 2017, England's youngsters won the Under-20 World Cup final in South Korea - it was the Three Lions' first appearance in the final of a global tournament since 1966.

Not to be outdone, just four days later England's Under-19s beat Portugal 2-1 to win the European Championship. Then in October, England's Under-17s, who had previously beaten Brazil 3-1 in the semi-final, thrashed Spain 5-2 to win the World Cup in spectacular fashion.





There is still a long way to go before the starlets represent the Three Lions at senior level. Nevertheless, for many, the wait will be shortened by the fact that they're now playing minutes in Europe's top leagues.

Four of England's Under-20 World cup winners - Jonjoe Kenny, Tammy Abraham, Lewis Cook and Dominic Calvert-Lewin - have played over 1400 minutes of Premier League football this season.

Others, such as Jadon Sancho, Ademola Lookman and Reece Oxford, have moved to the Bundesliga in search of regular playing time. 17-year-old Sancho, who moved to Dortmund from Manchester City in the summer, was voted as the Bundesliga's Rookie of the Month for January.

More Ademola Lookman magic on the way?



🇩🇪RB Leipzig v Augsburg

📺BT Sport 3 HD

— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 9, 2018

Meanwhile, Ademola Lookman, who joined RasenBallsport Leipzig on loan from Everton in January, scored a winner on his debut. The 20-year-old started their last league game against Koln and played a big part in their opening goal before he was substituted in the 65th minute. RB Leipzig went on to lose the game 2-1.

Reece Oxford has impressed at Borussia Mönchengladbach and the Champions League-chasing club want to sign the youngster on a permanent deal in the summer.

Mason Mount named Eredivisie talent of the month - just turned 19. Some player Chelsea have there

Mason Mount is another rising star who has been plying his trade abroad this season. The 19-year-old, who earned the Under-19 European Championship Golden Player award, joined Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem from Chelsea on loan in the summer.

Mount is a similar player to Manchester City's 17-year-old Phil Foden. He possess excellent technical ability and, like Foden, can use both his left and right foot. Mount also has the physicality which Foden (who is nearly three years younger) lacks, an attribute which has helped him flourish with Vitesse this season.

🇳🇱 Voetbal International's Eredivisie Team of the Week:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Mason Mount (19)

🇳🇱 Oussama Idrissi (22)

🇺🇾 Gastón Pereiro (22)



Idrissi looks like good January business by AZ, a club who are placing great trust in young talent.



Idrissi looks like good January business by AZ, a club who are placing great trust in young talent.

Also: Mason Mount. Again.

The attacking midfielder, who was named the Eredivisie Talent of the Month for January, has made 23 appearances in the league, scoring seven goals and assisting on four others.

165 - Of all midfielders with 5+ goals, only Lasse Schöne has a better minutes per goal ratio this Eredivisie season than Mason Mount (165). Prolific.

England have sorely lacked an attacking midfielder who is capable of scoring and assisting goals for some time. Mount isn't ready to be called up for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but he could and should be ready to fill the position for the 2020 European Championship.

We might have to wait a little while longer but, If talents such as Mount, Sancho or Foden are afforded the opportunity to thrive at senior level - watching England could transition from a chore to something wonderful.