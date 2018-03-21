Former Chelsea Midfielder Michael Essien Embarrassingly Released by Indonesian Side

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien has hit an embarrassing new low in his football career.

The 35-year-old has just been released from Indonesian side Persib Bandung; a fall from grace having represented the likes of Chelsea and AC Milan throughout an illustrious playing career.

Essien, who has 58 caps for the Ghanaian national team, joined Chelsea in a £24m deal from Ligue 1 outfit Lyon back in 2005. He went on to play for Chelsea over 250 times, before joining AC Milan in January 2014.

PERSIB to BALI?#Ghana's Michael Essien, 35, has been linked with a move to Indonesian side Bali United after he was released by rivals Persib Bandung.



The former #OL, #CFC, #ACMilan and #RealMadrid midfielder played for Ghana at the 2006, 2010 & 2014 World Cup tournaments. pic.twitter.com/QA3Ir9jRQS — Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) March 20, 2018

Following his spell in Milan, Essien spent time with Greek side Panathanaikos, before rejecting a move to Australian club Melbourne Victory in September 2016. Six months later, he signed a one year contract with Persib Bandung - which has subsequently not been renewed.

Essien is the most well known footballer to ever ply his trade in Indonesia, however, it appears that his club have decided to move forward in a different direction - one which doesn't require the 35-year-old's services.

Having made a number of signings in the recent close season, there is no longer a space for Essien in the squad as the Indonesian league imposes a foreign player quota.

Club chief executive Zainuri Hasyim said, per the Sun: "Essien was not among the players we launched for the new season, because we wanted to fulfil the PSSI [Indonesian FA] regulation of four foreign players in a team."

It's not all bad news for Essien, though. Local media in Indonesia report that Essien is set to receive an offer from fellow Indonesian outfit, Bali United. Last month, however, it was reported that he was in talks to sign for Croatian outfit HNK Rijeka.