Former Liverpool Forward Craig Bellamy Reveals Why Superstar Won't Leave Anfield This Summer

Former Liverpool striker Craig Bellamy, who had two stints at the Merseyside club, has claimed that Reds talisman Mohamed Salah will not leave Anfield for the likes of Real Madrid this summer for one major reason.

The former Liverpool striker believes that, in spite of Salah's red hot form, it will take more than just one season of top class performances to pique the interest of clubs of Real Madrid calibre, as reported by the Daily Star.

Since joining Liverpool in June 2017, the Egyptian winger has quickly become a firm fan favourite, with the former AS Roma man scoring 36 goals and making 12 assists in 41 appearances, averaging a goal contribution every 68 minutes.

Such scintillating form has caught the attention of a number of Europe's elite clubs however, Bellamy believes that they will want to see Salah prove he is more than just a one season wonder before they decide to splash the cash, despite reports suggesting they will move for the Liverpool forward in the summer.

"If I was Liverpool, I'd take it as a compliment," Bellamy explained "Why wouldn't top clubs be interested?

"I'd be worried if they weren't. Real Madrid and Barcelona, who could be prepared to pay big money, will surely want to see another year from Salah.

"There are other players out there that have proved themselves over two or three years who might be closer to going to those types of clubs.

"Those types of clubs are the pinnacle of football - if they come in for you, you want to be a part of that.

"They are on another planet, but I don't see it happening this summer."

Following a season full of excellent performances, Mohamed Salah currently tops the Premier League goal scoring charts with 28 league goals, ahead of current golden boot holder Harry Kane who sits on 24 goals.