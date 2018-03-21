Former West Ham & England Midfielder Claims He Would Not Join Club in Current State

Former England midfielder Kieron Dyer has claimed that the West Ham he joined over a decade ago were in a much better state to today's side and admitted he probably wouldn't sign for the club this season.

In an interview with Blowing Bubbles magazine (as quoted by KUMB.com), Dyer claimed that he joined West Ham in order to win things and contrasted Alan Curbishley's team with the 2017/18 club, under the steward ship of David Gold and David Sullivan.

Dyer, now 39, joined West Ham back in 2007 after an eight-year stint at Newcastle United, during which he played 250 games for the Magpies. However, his fortunes would not be so great at West Ham - as he played just 20 games in four seasons at Upton Park.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The former midfielder, who earned over 30 caps for the England national team, was plagued by injuries during his time in east London - injuries which ultimately ended his playing career in 2013.

“When [manager Alan Curbishley] came to see me and sold the club to me, it really felt like the club was going to push on and find themselves battling at the top of the league, and would go on to win things," he explained.

"I don’t think if I were 28 again and West Ham came in for me now that I would join.

"I’m not sure you see the same calibre of playing that I was seeing when I joined.

"West Ham are not too far away from beating the likes of Everton to be 'best of the rest' but when you look at the amount of money the two Manchester clubs are spending, I don’t think Sullivan and Gold can compete."