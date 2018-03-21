Gareth Bale Shows His Commitment to National Team After Making 30 Hour Trip to Join Up With Wales

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale showed his dedication to the Welsh national team this week by embarking upon a 30-hour trip from Madrid to China.

The former Tottenham Hotspur winger travelled 7,500 miles, spread across three flights, to link up with the Wales squad ahead of their upcoming fixture against China.

Bale flew from Madrid to London, where he met up with international team mate Adam Matthews and the pair boarded a flight from London to Chinese city Guangzhou.

Real Madrid winger @GarethBale11 arrives in China for the China Cup, which is to kick off on Thursday featuring China, Wales, Uruguay and Czech Republic pic.twitter.com/iutog4QZN3 — Xinhua Sports (@XHSports) March 21, 2018

The Welsh duo then flew from Guangzhou to Nanning, where the Welsh team are based ahead of the China Cup competition.

Impressively, Bale landed in Nanning just four hours before participating in Ryan Giggs' first training session as Wales manager. Upon touching down, Bale was driven to the team hotel and briefly visited his room before linking up with the rest of the squad. The players and coaches shared a meal together, before Giggs delivered a tactical briefing in a hotel meeting room.

The team then took a coach journey to their training facility, and Giggs put his squad through their paces ahead of the four team competition in China.

If Bale had failed to attend the trip, it would have set the Welsh FA back £100,000. That would have been the fine imposed on them had Bale not attended the tournament. The money would have been deducted from the £1,000,000 fee they are due to receive for participating in the four team tournament in Asia.

Wales will play against China in their first China Cup fixture, with Uruguay and Czech Republic making up the other two teams in the competition.