Gianluigi Donnarumma's Agent Hints at Summer Departure With Pepe Reina Set to Replace the Italian

Super agent Mino Raiola has hinted that his client Gianluigi Donnarumma could escape his AC Milan hell in the summer, in an interview on Italian radio. The keeper's representative openly admitted that he wants Pepe Reina to be Milan's first choice at San Siro next term - meaning Donnarumma would surely move on.

The youngster has endured a tortuous year in Milan. Starting in the summer over a huge contract dispute, the stopper received abuse from Italy fans during one match in particular, during which ultras threw fake money at the youngster.

Eventually signing a new deal, he's since received all sorts of criticism regarding both his form and future - and it may well be the case that the upcoming transfer window finally saves him frm the nightmare.

"I hope that Reina is Milan's No. 1 goalkeeper next year." Raiola told Radio 24, prompting huge rumours that Donnarumma is on his way out this summer.

Pepe Reina's Napoli career seems to be drawing to a close, and Milan have been the team mostly linked with a move for the Spaniard; though many initially assumed it would be as understudy to Donnarumma.

🎤Mino Raiola: "Io spero che in porta nel #Milan la prossima stagione giochi #Reina" — Tutti Convocati (@tutticonvocati) March 20, 2018

In regards to the 19-year-old, his next club is a mystery. Previously, he's been linked with Premier League heavyweights Manchester United, who would reportedly turn to the Italian should they lose David de Gea.

Alternatively, Real Madrid are also said to be in the market for a new keeper, and Los Blancos have been mentioned in the same breath as Donnarumma before. Only time will tell where he eventually ends up - if he moves on at all.