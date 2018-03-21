Harry Maguire Sets His Sights on Starting Role With Three Lions Ahead of the World Cup

Leicester defender Harry Maguire feels he is in the form of his life, and is targeting a starting place in the England squad for the World Cup in Russia this summer.

The centre-back made his England debut in October against Lithuania and has gone on to win three caps for his country after playing 90 minutes against Brazil and Germany respectively.



The former Hull player could add to his three caps as he's been called up by Gareth Southgate for the Three Lion's upcoming friendly games against Holland and Italy.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ⚽️ A post shared by Harry Maguire (@harrymaguire93) on Mar 21, 2018 at 2:32am PDT

The 25-year-old is actually one of the more senior defenders in the international squad as Southgate has decided to experiment with youth by calling up the likes of Joe Gomez, 20, John Stones, 23, and Alfie Mawson, 24.

The more experienced players like Chris Smalling and Gary Cahill were left out of the squad by the England boss and Maguire is keen to repay the faith shown in him by Southgate.

The Leicester man said, as quoted by Sky Sports: "You see there are good players who did not make the squad, especially in our position at the moment. There are a number of players who he could select from. You have seen that from him bringing James Tarkowski and Alfie Mawson into the squad. It is a position that is up for grabs."

Clive Rose/GettyImages

When asked if he was proud to be selected ahead of the more experienced players Maguire replied: "Yeah definitely, they are good players. They have played a lot of games for England and there is a reason why they have done that.

"It does give me confidence. It gives me great belief that Gareth wants me here and he trusts me. Fingers crossed it carries on."

Maguire's call up comes on the back of some impressive displays for his club. He's played in all of the Foxes Premier League games this season and has scored two goals, as well as getting four assists.



Upon being asked whether he was in the form of his life, Maguire replied: "Yes I would say so.

"Obviously last year I broke into the Hull side and played in the Premier League. I felt like I held my own last year but this year I really feel like I have stepped on. Learning off great players around has improved my game all around."