'He Won't Leave Me': Diego Costa Speaks Out on Antoine Griezmann's Potential Move to Barcelona

Atlético Madrid striker Diego Costa has had his say on the future of his striker partner, Antoine Griezmann, which has been heavily speculated about for some time.

The Frenchman has recently stated that he will decide on his future before the World Cup this summer, saying that he wants to go to Russia with a 'clear mind'.

Diego Costa, with whom Griezmann has formed a clinical partnership in the Atlético attack, has revealed the Griezmann asked him to join the Spanish club when he was still at Chelsea.

Costa also thinks, perhaps optimistically, that Griezmann still stay in the Spanish capital and says he 'would be thrilled' if the 27-year-old did so.

"I think that he'll stay," Costa said, while on press duty for the Spain national team at a recent media conference, as quoted by Marca, prompting several in the media to dub it his 'Pique se queda' moment.

"He called me before and told me to come to Atlético. I don't think he will leave me alone now.

[#LaLiga🇪🇸] Antoine Griezmann🇫🇷 en Liga cette saison avec l'Atletico Madrid :



👕 26 matchs

⚽ 17 buts

🎯 8 passes décisives



Quelles stats pour l'international français ! 💥 pic.twitter.com/q3Swd30Rlh — Footballogue (@Footballogue) March 18, 2018

"He knows that he is an important player for Atlético. He is still with us and we hope it stays that way.

"I would be thrilled if he stayed, although each person has to do what's best for them. For me, the best thing would be for him to stay."

Meanwhile, Costa also took the time to speak about the exclusion of his former colleague, Álvaro Morata, from the latest Spain squad.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

"I miss Morata because we get on well," he said. "I get better with competition. I hope he can be in the next squad.

"Things aren't going great for him just now, and I hope that changes. There is always pressure for a striker when he isn't scoring.

"I am not thinking about Russia yet and I am hoping that I can go. I hope that I can help in some way if I go to the World Cup."