Leicester City Reportedly Lead Liverpool & Tottenham in 3 Way Race for Exciting Egyptian Winger

Leicester City are reportedly the front runners to sign Egyptian winger Ahmed Sayed, as they eye a long term replacement for Riyad Mahrez.

TEAMtalk report that Leicester have serious interest Sayed - commonly known as Zizo - and the Foxes are leading the chase for his signature.

Claude Puel's scouts have been casting their eyes over Zizo for several months, as the 22-year-old has put in several outstanding performances for Portuguese side Moreirense.

However, the Foxes are not the only side to have been scouting Zizo; Benfica, Porto and Monaco are also understand to have been monitoring the winger's progress. Leicester also face competition from Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, however TEAMtalk seem very confident that Zizo is most likely to link up with Puel's men.

Zizo joined Belgian side Lierse as a teenager back in 2013, before signing for Portugese side Nacional on loan 14 months ago.

Jamie Vardy: ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️🅰️🅰️



Riyad Mahrez: ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️



3⃣8⃣ goals/assists between the #lcfc duo this season... 🔥 pic.twitter.com/l7RbC07spj — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 12, 2018

Last summer, his impressive performances earned him a permanent move to Moreirense, who play in the Primeira Liga in Portugal.

Leicester have been linked with several players, including Paris Saint-Germain's Hatem Ben Arfa, as they look to identify a long term replacement for Riyad Mahrez.

It's no secret that the Algerian winger wants a move away from the Foxes, but Leicester are at a crucial stage in the club's history, and it's imperative for them that they bring in the right man to replace the former PFA Player of the Year.

It would not be the first time that Leicester have gambled on a relatively unknown winger. Anthony Knockaert joined the club from Guingamp for £800,000, while Riyad Mahrez himself joined the club for £400,000 from Ligue 2 side Le Havre.