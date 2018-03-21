Oprah Winfrey now gets some credit if Lionel Messi and Argentina wins the World Cup this summer.

The TV and movie star gave Messi a pep talk during an interview with Pronto while in Argentina. Winfrey was speaking at a promotional event for her new movie, A Wrinkle in Time, when she was asked to give some advice to Messi.

"Messi, this message is for you, and this is the thing, you already know this in advance: You go deep, you go deep, and you find the strength inside yourself," Winfrey said. "And Messi: Be a warrior."

She was with co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling.

Witherspoon went on to say that Messi is her son's favorite player, and he has all of the Argentinian stars jerseys .