Liverpool Contract Rebel Dreams of Winning League Titles at a 'Very Big Club'

With his contract set to expire in the summer, Emre Can's departure from Liverpool has all but been confirmed, with the German midfielder linked with the likes of Manchester City, Juventus Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Although the Reds were keen to extend the 24-year-old's stay at Anfield, contract talks reached an impasse when Can and his representatives insisted upon a release clause being inserted in his new contract, but Liverpool refused to acquiesce to his demands.

And although the German's contract saga has rumbled on throughout recent months, it is looking almost inevitable he will be on his way out of Anfield at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

Speaking to German newspaper Süddeutschen Zeitung, Can discussed the differences between the Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga.

"Sure, the Bundesliga would interest me, why not? Although I must say honestly that the level has waned in recent years," explained the Germany international.

"The Premier League has the power to spend more money on players than the Bundesliga. This is very, very important for players.

"I’m doing great in England. Here it’s a physically game, which is me.

"The Spanish league is also attractive. The same applies to Germany, where tactics are concerned, and Italian club football has recently caught up.

"Incidentally, the same applies to France, this league has now established itself as one of the best in Europe.

"Therefore, I do not want to exclude anything because I do not know what I will do from summer."

Emre Can has cancelled the @DFB_Team Training after 15 minutes because of problems at his back @LFC — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 21, 2018

The Liverpool man went on to express his desire to play for a club capable of winning trophies, expressing belief in his abilities to compete at such a high level.

"For me it is crucial that I am an important part of the team and that the club has the prospect of winning the title. That's what every footballer dreams of, because that's the reward for their work," he added.

"I have the confidence to say that my qualities are enough to play in a very big club next season."

With only seven league games left in their season, Liverpool currently sit third in the Premier League and also face the exciting prospect of facing fellow Premier League side Manchester City in the Champions League quarter finals.