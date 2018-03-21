Emre Can has been forced to pull out of Germany training this morning after suffering a recurrence of the back injury that led to his withdrawal during Liverpool's 5-0 win over Watford.

The 24-year-old was forced off after just 27 minutes of the game yet was deemed fit enough to join up with the Germany squad for their upcoming friendlies against Spain and Brazil.

SportBild reporter Christian Falk has revealed on Twitter that Can suffered a recurrence of the back problem in training this morning and had to pull out of the session.

The severity of the injury has not yet been reported but it would be a huge blow for both Liverpool and Germany, if Can is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The 24-year-old has become a mainstay in the Germany squad after performing well for Liverpool in recent times, and Joachim Löw may well have started him for the upcoming matches.

He may yet return in time for the international games, but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will not want one of his prize assets being rushed back to action whilst on international duty.

Can has been on top form for Liverpool this season, playing 37 games and scoring six goals. He has also provided five assists and has nailed down a spot in the centre of Liverpool's midfield.

As we reach the business end of the season, Can's fitness may prove vital for the Merseyside club. With growing criticism around Liverpool's other central midfielders, his presence will be crucial as Liverpool push to finish in the top four of the league and progress further in the Champions League.