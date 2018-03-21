The New Inzaghi: AC Milan Reward Prodigal Italian Striker's Impressive Form With Long Term Contract

AC Milan have revealed that the contract of young star Patrick Cutrone has been extended until the end of the 2023 season.

The 20-year-old has been on fine form for I Rossoneri this season and has shown exceptional goal scoring instincts; instincts which have led to comparisons with AC Milan legend Filippo Inzaghi. Cutrone has made 20 Serie A appearances this season and has scored seven times, making the striking position his own ahead of their big money summer signing Andre Silva.

His impressive performances at club level have also earned him a first call up to the Italian national side for their upcoming friendlies against Argentina and England, where he'll also be looking to leave his mark on the international stage.

He has helped AC Milan up to sixth in Serie A as his side look to regain their Champions League status after a four year absence from the competition. He has also helped his side reach the final of the Coppa Italia where they will face the current league leaders Juventus.

7 - Only Kylian Mbappè is younger than Patrick #Cutrone among the Big-5 European leagues players with 7+ goals in the 2017/18 campaign. Future. pic.twitter.com/5ZFvwyYesR — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 20, 2018

Cutrone has shown a lot of promise in his first season at the Italian giants, and Milan fans will be ecstatic they have been able to tie him down to a long term deal before other European have had the chance to snatch him away from them.

Now Milan will look to the future and can look forward to seeing much more of Cutrone in the near future as they continue their rebuilding project and look to become one of Europe's top clubs once again after years of underperformanc