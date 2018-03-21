Newcastle Target Admits He Was 'Annoyed' About Failed Move to St. James' Park in January

Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen has openly admitted that he was disappointed that his transfer to Newcastle fell through in the January transfer window.

Newcastle had a bid of £15m rejected for the Denmark forward from Feyenoord and were holding on for a bid of at least £20m, which ultimately resulted in negotiations breaking down.



The 27-year-old has been capped 28 times by Denmark and is currently on international duty with his country, as he prepares for friendlies against Panama and Chile.

The Feyenoord attacker spoke about his disappointment at failing to land a move to the Premier League.



He told Tips Bladet: "It was a little annoying. Of course it is always nice to know that there is a club that will pay so much money for one, so of course it gave me confidence, but at the same time a little bit of sigh. It is of course a big dream for me to end up in such a league."





Jorgensen claimed that he had no animosity towards Feyenoord for rejecting the offer, adding: "It is okay. I'm really happy to be in the club so there is nothing there. The only reason I was a little down was because it was a dream like all football players."

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The Dane was the top scorer in the Eredivisie last season, bagging 21 goals for the Dutch champions. However, this season hasn't been as impressive as he's only managed a third of that with eight goals.



His form has dipped since his move to Tyneside fell through, as he's only managed one goal since January - the transfer saga may still be in the back of his mind.

