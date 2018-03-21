PHOTO: Fulham Receive Planning Permission for Incredible Extension on Craven Cottage

Fulham have been granted permission to expand the Riverside stand on Craven Cottage, and are set to begin work on the expansion in the summer of 2019 - eight years after the plans were initially called.

After first being announced way back in 2011 - submitted in 2012 and subsequently receiving planning permission in 2013, Hammersmith and Fulham Council have now approved the work, and Craven Cottage is set to see its stadium capacity increase by around 4,000; from 25,700 to 29,600.

With the work being started on the Riverside stand after next season closes, a 'riverside walk' will open up adjacent to the River Thames.

A second tier will be added to the stand, and a series of shops and cafes will be built - with nine short stay apartments also to arrive.

"Our goal for a brighter future for Fulham Football Club, the neighbourhood, our borough and all of London is now at our doorstep." Said chairman Shahid Khan.

Fulham Football Club is delighted to announce that its plans to redevelop the Riverside Stand at Craven Cottage have been approved following a planning hearing at London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham ➡️ https://t.co/4n3BQezUQA pic.twitter.com/ooa8rGOlmG — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) March 20, 2018

"Tonight's news wouldn't be possible if not for supporters and local residents who believed in our vision, so I hope they will join us in celebrating what will be a new and important chapter in the history of Fulham and Craven Cottage.

"While there are too many people to thank, no one who helped to play a role in this process to date will ever be forgotten."

The club will be hoping to begin the work as a Premier League team next season. Fulham currently occupy third place in the Championship, seven points adrift of second placed Cardiff, and promotion via the play-offs would go down very well with fans.