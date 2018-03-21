Premier League Duo Forced to Withdraw From England Under-21's Due to Respective Ankle Injuries

Premier League duo Mason Holgate and Harry Winks have been forced to return to their clubs from the England under-21's having both picked up respective ankle injuries.

Everton and Tottenham have received blows with the pair withdrawing from international duty through injury; both players having impressed at their clubs so far this season. While the extent of the injuries is currently unknown, Holgate and Winks will be praying that they're fit again before club football resumes.

There's been a couple of withdrawals from the #YoungLions squad, with Mason Holgate and @HarryWinks heading back to their respective clubs with ankle issues. — England (@England) March 21, 2018

The complaints arrive rather untimely, with only three days before the under-21's face off against Romania's youth side in the Cyrille Regis international fixture - a tribute to the late former England, West Brom and Wolves player.

The Romania match is soon followed by a Euro qualifier against Ukraine on Tuesday March 27. Halfway through the qualifying stages, the Young Lions currently sit comfortably at the top of Group 4, five points clear of second placed Netherlands.

The England under-21's are yet to lose a game in qualifying, having won four and drawn one on their march to the 2019 summer tournament. Beating Ukraine next Tuesday will complete the double over their opponents; having already bested them in Kiev back in November. The return fixture is to be played at Bramall Lane.

Harry Winks will feel especially aggrieved being forced out of the team. The Spurs youngster, who has lined up against the likes of Real Madrid already this term, failed to earn a place in Aidy Boothroyd's team earlier in the campaign - also a result of injury.