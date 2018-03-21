Report Claims Man Utd's Summer Spending Could Be Hindered by Huge Alexis Sanchez Outlay

Manchester United could be forced to offer more extortionate wages to transfer targets in the summer because of Alexis Sanchez's huge salary, the Sun have reported.

The Chilean forward, now the highest paid player in the Premier League, is said to be earning around £505,000 per week at Old Trafford.

The agents of players linked with a move to United are aware of Sanchez's salary, and will likely increase their demands in any future negotiations.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly already handed Ed Woodward a shortlist of names to be targeted in the summer.

United have been linked with Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred and Chelsea winger Willian, amongst others. Inter winger Ivan Perisic is also believed to still be on Mourinho's radar.

Sanchez's arrival was expected to significantly strengthen the club's attacking options in January, but the former Barcelona man has struggled to make an impact as yet.

A report in the Daily Mail has claimed that he is 'miserable' at Old Trafford having failed to settle into life outside London.

Sanchez has also had a difficult start on the pitch, scoring just once in ten appearances and being left out of Jose Mourinho's side for last weekend's FA Cup quarter final win over Brighton.

One report claimed that: "staff have been surprised by his miserable demeanour at the club's Carrington training ground where he cuts an unhappy, isolated figure and often eats alone in the canteen".

The report adds: "Some say he comes across as a player who is having second thoughts over his decision to join United in a swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan."







