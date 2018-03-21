Brazilian midfielder Arthur has revealed that he was convinced to complete a move to Barcelona by compatriots Philippe Coutinho and Neymar, two players who have ties to the Catalan side, while on international duty.

The 21-year-old, who currently plays for Grêmio in Porto Alegre, will move to the Camp Nou either this summer or next January, depending on when the Barcelona hierarchy exercises the purchase option they have with the Brazilian side.

Arthur has made a total of 40 appearances for Grêmio, including 12 in the Copa Libertadores, since being promoted to their first team in 2017.

The midfielder will end his time in the top flight of Brazilian football at some point over the next 12 months and has revealed how Coutinho, as well as former Barcelona man Neymar, helped him reach a decision over his future.

"I'm happy because the negotiations have ended well for both Gremio and myself," Arthur told O Globo (via Marca). "We're pleased with how everything went and now I have to talk to my club to see when I can join Barcelona.

"I asked Neymar about Barcelona and he only had good things to say, he recommended me to join the club.

"I also spoke with Coutinho who told me that it was a wonderful city and an excellent club to play for."

Arthur could be joined in La Liga by fellow Brazil prospect Vinícius Júnior next season. The 17-year-old has already completed a high profile £40m move to join Real Madrid but age restrictions have temporarily halted the Flamengo wonderkid's move to the Spanish capital.