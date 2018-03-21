Stoke City Starlet Julien Ngoy Says He Doesn't Regret Choosing Potters Over European Heavyweights

Stoke City youngster Julien Ngoy has maintained that he is happy with his choice to sign for the Potters rather than the likes of Barcelona or Chelsea, despite their current precarious position near the foot of the English Premier League table.

The Belgian moved to England when he was only 15-years-old, choosing a more modest move to Stoke City rather than the heavyweights of Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea or Barcelona.

Sitting down with Belgian news outlet DH, he's looked back on that choice, showing little regret over his decision - even though he currently finds himself on loan with Walsall.

“I had a lot of offers at the age of 15, but I chose Stoke" Ngoy began.

"With my family, we wanted a club where I could progress calmly and at my own pace, there was Fulham or Stoke City. I visited the facilities of both clubs and Stoke really won and I had a great feeling.”

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The interviewer then pointed out that the fact that he was offered the chance at some of Europe's top teams, but the youngster remains adamant that it was a better career choice to stick with Stoke:





“It’s true, it was not easy to refuse such clubs, especially Chelsea and Barcelona, of which I’m a fan, but I’m lucky enough to be well surrounded. My parents did not go crazy when they saw the numbers. It must be said that they are both accountants.

"It is the sporting aspect which remained priority. I think you have to come through the front door in such prestigious clubs. It’s very difficult to do that by coming in with the youth teams, especially at Chelsea.”