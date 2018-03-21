Brazil's national team doctor has given an update on Neymar's injury problems, after the superstar picked up a metatarsal injury against Marseille last month. He confirms that Neymar is currently on track to make the World Cup, but a timeline for his return has not yet been finalized.

The doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, also mentioned the winger's disappointment when hearing about the seriousness of the injury. Speaking to L'Equipe, via 101 Great Goals, Lasmar said: “He became very sad when he found out the seriousness of the injury and learned he needed surgery.

"On the eve of a competition like the World Cup, it’s always a little scary. He became really annoyed in the first moments, but his power of recovery and his mental strength allowed him to overcome that.”

He also revealed that Neymar will be given an update on his progress after six weeks: "What is certain is that he wants to return as soon as possible. But after the operation, we set a target of six weeks before examining the evolution of his recuperation. From there, we’ll do further imaging and detailed reviews that will help us define that return.

“We have to wait to see how it will be for that so we can detail the next steps and establish the day in which he can return to the field.”

Neymar was having an incredible debut season with PSG by contributing to their dominance over the Ligue 1. In his 30 appearances he scored 28 goals and provided 16 assists.

It is extremely unlikely that the Brazilian will feature for Les Parisiens again this season, and he will face a race to make the World Cup for Brazil.

He would be a massive loss for the national side, although the side is not exactly lacking in the attack, with options such as Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino. The PSG superstar has scored 53 goals for Brazil in 83 caps.