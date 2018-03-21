Yaya Toure Fails to Turn Up to Ivory Coast Training Following Return to International Team

The Ivory Coast's Football Federation (FIF) have admitted that they have no knowledge of Yaya Toure's whereabouts, following the midfielder's failure to turn up to training in France ahead of their March international friendlies.

Toure came out of international retirement in December - having announced his decision to previously end his Ivory Coast career on 100 caps, after winning the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, now that the Manchester City player has returned...he hasn't. The 34-year-old was recalled for this month's international friendlies against Togo and Moldova, but has failed to turn up to the team's training camp in France, and it's apparent that his location is genuinely unknown:

"The Ivory Coast coaching staff is without news of the Elephants' winning captain of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations." the FIF said at the training camp in Beauvais, north of Paris (via Sky Sports).

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Ivory Coast are set to play both Togo (24 March) and Moldova (27 March) in France after failing to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer.

Toure has only made 12 Premier League appearances under Pep Guardiola this season - and only half of those arrived as starts. He's managed only one assist and one shot on goal in that time, and the 34-year-old is looking to be well past his best.

It's highly expected that the Premier League winner will depart the Etihad Stadium this summer, and Pep Guardiola clearly has little use for him at Man City.