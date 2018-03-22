Atletico Goalkeeper Admits it's 'Difficult' to Know Where His Future Lies Amid Liverpool Links

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has refused to rule anything with regard to his future at the club by rolling out the 'anything can happen' line when asked about where he might be playing his football next season.

Oblak, who has won La Liga's prized Zamora Trophy in each of the last two seasons, has been linked with numerous clubs in recent months and years.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

He has been touted as potential replacements for David de Gea or Thibaut Courtois at Manchester United or Chelsea respectively should either move to Real Madrid. Equally, Real have been credited with interest, while Arsenal and Liverpool have also been mentioned.

Responding to questions about his future this week, Oblak said, "It's difficult to say what will happen tomorrow and even more difficult to know what will happen next season. Only thing is certain is that at the moment I am an Atletico player with a contract until 2021."

Slovenian international Oblak arrived at Atletico in the summer of 2014 following Courtois' return to Chelsea after a three-year loan in Madrid. He was not immediately number one, playing second fiddle to Miguel Angel Moya, establishing towards the end of the 2014/15 campaign.

He didn't miss a La Liga game in 2015/16 and is currently vying with Barcelona stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen for the Zamora Trophy, awarded to the goalkeeper with the lowest goals to games ratio.

Never before has a non-Spanish player won three Zamora Trophies, while Barcelona legends Victor Valdes and Antoni Ramallets hold the joint all-time record with five.