Barcelona Legend Xavi Agrees 2-Year Extension With Al Sadd But New Role 'Not Determined'

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi has reached an agreement to stay on at Qatari club Al Sadd for two more seasons, but his role for the future is yet to be decided.

Having joined Al Sadd in 2015 after an illustrious career in Spain, Xavi looks set to finish his playing days over in Qatar. And now with two additional seasons to add to his belt, the player could soon be entering management, either as an assistant to current Al Sadd coach, Jesualdo Ferreira, or as his replacement.

Al-Ali: "A primary agreement is in place with #Xavi to continue with Al-Sadd for the next two seasons but we haven't determined what his role will be. He could continue as a player or he could have a different role, which will be announced soon."#AlSadd — AlSadd Sports Club (@AlsaddSC) March 20, 2018

Speaking recently to the press about Ferreira's position as coach, the general director of Al Sadd said, as quoted by Marca: "Ferreira is an excellent coach. He has a contract until the end of this season, whether or not it continues is in the hands of the president."

At the relatively old football age of 38, many pundits believe that Xavi will be looking to hang his boots up at the end of this season. However, if Al Sadd continue in the Asian Champions League and reach the final, this could mean playing up until November.

Currently, the club are the leaders in the group stage of the competition, with progression to the next round looking increasingly likely. When the competition ends, it will be decision day and Xavi will have to decide on his next path in football.

However, just before that, the Asian Champions League will no doubt be one more trophy that he would love to get his hands on and add to his already vast collection from his time playing at Catalan giants Barcelona.