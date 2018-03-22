Barcelona Target Antoine Griezmann Says He Wants Future Sorted Before the World Cup

Atletico Madrid and France star Antoine Griezmann is hoping to have his future sorted out before the beginning of the 2018 World Cup.

The striker, who was keen to leave for Manchester United and was only hindered by Atletico's transfer ban last summer, has now become a target for Barcelona.

And reports in Spain indicate that La Blaugrana will try their very best to snatch him from their rivals, while the player's current club will do all they can to keep him.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

Now away on international duty with France, Griezmann has had an interview with French publication L'Equipe. The prolific forward didn't leave hints as to where his future may lie, only claiming that he's keen to head into the World Cup without a potential move on his mind.

"I want to travel to Russia without this concern," he declared (H/T Sky Sports).

"It's not about knowing where I'll play, but about having the peace of mind if I'm still in one place or another. It may be boring, but I have told my sister that, whether I stay or not, this will have to be resolved beforehand.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"What bothers me the most is that everyone asks me about this issue."

Meanwhile, Diego Costa has urged his strike partner to remain at the Wanda Metropolitano after playing a part in his return last year.

"He’s with us now and we want it to remain that way," the Spaniard said. "I would love him to stay, but everyone needs to make their own decisions. For me, that’d be him staying. I reckon he’ll stay with us. He called me to see if I was going to join him at Atleti, he can’t leave me on my own now.”