BBC Pundit Garth Crooks Praises 'Steel' & 'Nerve' of Crystal Palace Star

Crystal Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic has received praise for his recent performances from former Tottenham player turned pundit Garth Crooks.

The Serbian international battled back from a sickness bug to score his team's second goal from the penalty spot, in a crucial 2-0 away win against Huddersfield on Saturday.





The Eagles are sitting in 16th place in the Premier League, just two points clear of the bottom three, and Crooks has insisted that Milivojevic has what it takes to help the club to survive.

"It's not been an easy season for Crystal Palace but the victory away at Huddersfield will go a long way to making the Eagles feel an awful lot better," he wrote in his weekly column for BBC Sport.

"The arrival of Luka Milivojevic in midfield has provided an element of steel and a lot of nerve.

"The Serbia international has produced important penalty conversions during this Premier League campaign for the Eagles but none more so than against Huddersfield.

"Palace are going to have to demonstrate nerves of steel if they are going to survive this season. Milivojevic definitely has what it takes in that department."

Luka Milivojevic turns 27 in just under 3 weeks...



I suggest we offer the bloke an eight-year contract extension as a birthday present. — HLTCO (@HLTCO) March 19, 2018

The 26-year-old has proved to be an important player for Roy Hodgson's team since his arrival in London in the summer, and has been an ever present this season, making 29 league appearances so far.

Milivojevic has been nominated as Palace's chief penalty taker this season, and has missed just one of seven penalties taken in the league. The Serbian has currently scored more penalties than any other Premier League player so far this season.

Palace resume their fight against the drop after the international break when they host Liverpool on March 31.