England Icon David Beckham Claims Real Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane is 'Greatest Player of All Time'

Former Manchester United and England icon David Beckham has claimed that his former Real Madrid teammate Zinedine Zidane is the greatest player of all time, and that training alongside him was a privilege.

As quoted by the UEFA Champions League official Twitter page, Beckham said:

"To train with Zinédine Zidane for three years was a dream. For me, he is the greatest player of all time."

The Frenchman enjoyed a glittering playing career, winning trophies across Europe with a variety of sides.

Among the highlights of his exploits are two Serie A titles with Juventus, one La Liga title and a Champions League with Real Madrid, and winning the FIFA World Cup with France in 1998.

Renowned as a complete midfielder, Zidane made a name for himself as a powerful and tenacious midfielder, capable of winning midfield battles and propelling his side forward with aplomb.

As a manager, the 45-year-old has excelled at his former club Real Madrid, winning one La Liga title and two Champions League trophies at the helm of Los Blancos.

