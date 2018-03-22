'Get Ready for Friday': Olympic Champion Usain Bolt Confirms He Is to Train With Borussia Dortmund

Olympic legend and one of the fastest men in the world, Usain Bolt is set to train with Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund on Friday.

The 31-year-old has long flirted with a career in football and following his retirement from athletics after the 2017 World Championships, Bolt is set to finally be involved with a professional first team training session in a bid to stake his claim for a surprise career switch.

The German side and Bolt both share a sponsor in sportswear giants Puma and as a result Dortmund have long had an open invitation for the 31-year-old to link up with the team at any given stage.

The date is now set for Friday March 23 and Bolt himself confirmed the news by uploading a graphic of himself wearing a Dortmund shirt on Twitter, with a caption: "BVB, get ready for Friday."

Dortmund soon responded to the eight-time Olympic champion by posting on their official Twitter account: "Bolt is coming."

Despite some criticism heading his way following his increasing links to football, Bolt - an avid Manchester United supporter - said, via Kicker: "It's a dream, a new chapter in my life, I really want to do that and see how far I've come," said the 31-year-old. "It's a personal goal, I do not care what other people think."

Dortmund - currently in third place in the Bundesliga - are without a game this weekend due to the international break, where their return to action on March 31 will see them face off against rivals and league leaders Bayern Munich.

Peter Stoeger's side will need to triumph over Bayern if they are to ensure the Bavarian giants do not officially claim the title following the end of the game, as Jupp Heynckes' side are currently 17 points clear at the top of the league after 27 games.