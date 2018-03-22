Leicester City Defensive Target Opens Up on Future Amid Transfer Speculation

Leicester City's search for a right-back has possibly been dealt a blow, with target Bouna Sarr keen on staying put.

New boss Claude Puel had previously highlighted the squad's need for another right-back to provide competition and cover for Danny Simpson. But the club's attempts to sign one during the January window weren't very fruitful.

Puel is understood to have made Benfica’s Andre Almeida and Marseille’s Sarr his main targets for the role. However, bids were promptly rejected following offers of just €5m on both fronts.





Sarr, a right winger converted into a right-back by Marseille manager Rudi Garcia, was reported as being flattered by the Foxes' interest, but never showed any intent to leave the Ligue 1 outfit. The 26-year-old's deal at the French club runs up until 2020 and based on his latest statement, he seems happy to remain with his current side, for now at least.

Bouna #Sarr sur RTL à propos de son avenir : "Il y a une très forte chance que je sois à Marseille, la saison prochaine. C'est en tout cas mon souhait." #TeamOM #MercatOM — OM-Marseillais13.com (@Beye13) March 22, 2018

“There’s a very good chance that I’ll be at Marseille next season," Sarr told Le10Sport this week. That’s my desire, at least."

While this does not rule a move out completely, Leicester will most likely need to look elsewhere if they still want to fill the position in the summer. Marseille, on the other hand, are likely to consider an offer if it's a big one, whether Garcia wants to keep the player or not.

There should be plenty of other options for the Foxes at the end of the season, however. And there will also be a great avenue for scouting when the World Cup comes along.