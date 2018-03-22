Liverpool 'Confident' of Beating Rivals to £50m Rated Napoli Star as Potential Emre Can Replacement

Liverpool are reportedly 'confident' of beating Manchester United and Arsenal to the signing of £50m-rated midfielder Jorginho.

The Reds are front and centre in the race to land the Napoli ace as the future of Emre Can took another turn on Wednesday afternoon.

The Mirror has claimed that Liverpool want to bring Jorginho to Anfield as a ready-made replacement for the Germany international, who spoke about wanting to play for 'a very big club' once his contract runs out at the end of this term.

Liverpool scouts will run the rule over Jorginho once more when the Italy international faces off against Argentina and England in Manchester and London respectively during the international break.

And manager Jurgen Klopp will hope to have glowing reports brought back to him about the Brazil-born footballer ahead of a potential swoop in the summer.

The Mirror has stated its belief that, given Liverpool's contingent of Brazilian players in recent times, Jorginho would be tempted to move to Merseyside over Manchester or England's capital.

Surprise surprise. Just like monaco the napoli team is going to be dismantled by the premier league big guns. — Christian Howard (@Ballboy34) March 22, 2018

That, coupled with Klopp's attacking-based philosophy, would arguably help attract the 26-year-old and convince him that a switch to Liverpool over their Premier League rivals would be more profitable.

Liverpool's only worry would be if one of La Liga's heavyweights in Real Madrid or Barcelona tried to poach Jorginho away from Stadio San Paolo, but neither currently retain major interest in his signature.

Can, who is a free agent once his deal expires on 1st July, infuriated Reds fans with his comments whilst on international duty this week as he explained why he wanted to play for a big club.

I’ve backed Emre Can from day 1 but his recent comments have annoyed me. Why would he want to leave a team that’s so obviously on the up and he’s playing consistently every week with one of the best managers in the world? Baffling. — - (@AnfieldRd96) March 21, 2018

With Liverpool supporters arguing that their club is, in fact, a worldwide brand, many have taken exception to the midfielder's quotes and now wish to see the back of him.

Can had said: “I have the self confidence to say that my qualities are sufficient to play in a very big club next season.”

Juventus and Bayern Munich are the favourites to snap Can up for free when the transfer window re-opens in June.

