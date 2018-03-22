Liverpool Fans Want Virgil van Dijk As Reds Captain After Holland Appointment

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was confirmed as Holland's new captain on Thursday, following former skipper Arjen Robben's retirement from international football last year.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The centre-back, who joined the Anfield side from Southampton in January to become the most expensive defender in the world, will wear the armband for the first time when the Netherlands play England in Amsterdam on Friday, and Reds fans have reacted by calling for the Liverpool captaincy to be handed to him as well.

England midfielder Jordan Henderson currently occupies the role, but supporters have urged the club to make a change and appoint the skilled defender as skipper instead.