Luke Shaw Takes Part in Extra Man Utd Training During International Break After Mourinho Criticism

Luke Shaw has taken part in extra training sessions during the international break after being publicly criticised again by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

The left back's turbulent relationship with Mourinho hit another road block when he was pulled from action at half-time during United's FA Cup victory over Brighton, and the public dressing down following the game has led to speculation over his career at Old Trafford.





According to Manchester Evening News, Mourinho gave players time off for those not involved in the international fixtures. However, instead of joining his teammates on holiday, Shaw has been seen training at the club's Carrington base in a bid to prove a point to the 55-year-old.

The 22-year-old has felt the brunt of Mourinho's abuse since the latter arrived at the club having been publicly criticised on a number of occasions, and following the victory over Brighton Mourinho said: "I was not happy with his performance. I had to change one full back and I chose Luke because at least Antonio [Valencia] defensively was capable of some good positioning."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The latest dressing down came after a series of events that included being blamed for United's defeat at Watford last season and having his ambition, focus, commitment and the way he trains questioned.





Despite holding talks towards the end of last season that appeared to reinstate him in Mourinho's good books, Shaw has made just 12 starts this season.

As a result Shaw is said to be deeply unhappy after being consistently singled out by his manager, and a Daily Mail source said: "Mourinho's treatment of Luke is an absolute disgrace.

"If he has a problem with him the decent thing to do would be to keep it in-house. If this kind of abuse happened in any other workplace there would be a case for constructive dismissal. It's disgusting."

With Shaw likely to be forced out of Old Trafford in the summer in a bid to secure Tottenham's Danny Rose, Chelsea are said to be ready to offer a way out of the club alongside the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham.