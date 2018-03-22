Man Utd Submit Application to Reinstate Women's Team in WSL2 Ahead of 2018/19 Season

Manchester United are set to re-join the world of women's football after they applied for a grant to establish a professional team in the Women's Super League 2.

The Red Devils took to their official site to reveal that they had lodged an application with the Football Association about becoming the latest member of its WSL2 league.

If the application is granted, female players from the long-established Girls' Regional Talent Club would be given a clearer pathway into the division via United's women's team.

#MUFC has submitted an application to the @FA to establish a professional women’s team in the second tier of the Women’s Super League.



Club statement: https://t.co/fUKFvJt1v0 pic.twitter.com/0eLbaZWxiH — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 21, 2018

The club's squad would then be based at its historic centre The Cliff in Salford for training purposes and as a hub from which to work from.

Speaking to United's site after the announcement was made, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward explained how momentous this occasion could prove to be in the history of the English giants.

He said: "We are pleased to announce that the club intends to establish its first ever professional women’s team and has submitted an application to enter WSL2.

Yes! About time! — BeanymanSports (@BeanymanSports) March 21, 2018

"The FA has provided excellent support through the process and we believe that launching a team in WSL2 would give many more of our graduates from the Regional Talent Club the chance to establish themselves as first-team players.

"The Manchester United women’s team must be built in the same image and with the same principles as the men's first team and offer academy players a clear route to top-level football within the club."

United have been criticised in the past for not following other Premier League teams' lead in having a professional women's side.

Great news. — Paul Pogba (@Pogbaology) March 21, 2018

(You may also be interested in Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho 'Furious' With Paul Pogba for Interrupting TV Interview)



Ex-player Phil Neville, who now manages the senior England's women team, spoke to his old club in January as he implored them to put plans in place for a side that could compete with other top flight clubs.

United had scrapped their women's squad in 2005 despite other clubs such as Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Everton continuing on with theirs but are now set to reinstate it after a restructuring of the women's league in England.



If the application is green-lit, a full-time team is expected to be in place for the start of the 2018/19 campaign.

