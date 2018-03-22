PHOTO: Ex-Spurs & Middlesbrough Striker Mido Shocks Fans With Major Post-Career Body Change

Brazilian Ronaldo, eat your heart out!

Former Premier League striker Ahmed Mido took to Instagram to upload a topless selfie - and his 658,000 followers fans were greeted with quite the surprise.

The Egyptian, who represented Tottenham, Middlesbrough, Wigan and West Ham in England's top flight, has essentially turned into the answer to the age old question: Who ate all the pies? It's Mido. Mido has eaten all the pies...and then had dessert.

The burly ex-striker, who hung up his boots in June 2013 at the age of just 30, has put on quite a bit of timber since he stopped playing, and looks completely different to how fans of English football will have remembered him.

After making just one appearance for final club Barnsley before retiring, Mido then went into football management and took charge of his former club Zamalek, where he won the Egypt Cup in 2014.

Most recently, he managed Wadi Degla but quit with the club entangled in a relegation battle. He has been out of job since then, but revealed recently that he was in talks to become the manager of Paris Saint-Germain's Under-19s.

In Mido's defence, it must be incredibly satisfying to now be able to eat whatever you want having spent years and years being told what to consume by professionals to achieve peak physical condition. Can anyone really blame him?

