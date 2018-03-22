PHOTO: Man Utd Star Alexis Sanchez Takes to Instagram to Hit Back at Claims He 'Dines Alone'

By 90Min
March 22, 2018

Manchester United winger Alexis Sanchez has taken to Instagram to hit back defiantly over claims he eats by himself at the club's canteen.

Sanchez has been reported to have had difficulty settling in at his new club following his sensational January move from Arsenal as part of a swap that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move to the Emirates.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Apparently the Chilean chooses to eat away from his teammates and the Mail claim he often cuts an 'unhappy' figure.

Of his tough first couple of months at the club, Sanchez said: "As I am self-demanding, I expected something better. 

"After my arrival at United, it was hard to change everything very quickly. I even hesitated to come here [to Sweden, with the national team].

"I had asked permission to miss these games, but then I thought better and spoke with Claudio [Bravo] and told him that we should all be united."

"The change of club was something that was very abrupt - it was the first time I've changed clubs in January - but many things have happened in my life that are difficult.

Sanchez, who is now on international duty in Sweden with Chile, took to Instagram to upload a picture of himself sat down with teammates enjoying a spot of lunch, in what may well be a response to claims.

So far Sanchez has only scored one goal for United and has been criticised for his constant losing of the ball and general lack of impact.

