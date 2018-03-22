PSG Interested in Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp As Ligue 1 Leaders Plot to Replace Unai Emery

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in the services of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, as they seek new stewardship next season after disappointing performances in Europe this term.

The German's name has been mentioned around the club multiple times according to Le Parisien, via CalcioMercato, but he is not at the top of what seems to be a rather long short-list.

This news over the last few weeks that the Ligue 1 leaders are planning to replace Unai Emery is not surprising considering the club failed to make it past the round of 16 in the Champions League for two consecutive seasons, despite heavy spending.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Although those ties have come up against Barcelona and Real Madrid, the PSG board are still looking to move Emery on, despite his domestic successes. The Spaniard's contract runs out at the end of the season and it is likely that it will not be renewed.

Klopp's contract at Liverpool lasts until 2022, and the club would undoubtedly refuse to allow him to leave. Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino and ex-Barça manager Luis Enrique have also been mentioned as replacements for Emery - with the latter a reported favourite of star player Neymar.





Since taking over at Anfield in 2015, Klopp has reached two cup finals and taken Liverpool back to the Champions League - with the Reds set for an enticing quarter-final showdown with Premier League leaders Man City.

Klopp has pedigree in European competition, something which would be attractive to the PSG hierarchy. He also took his previous side Borussia Dortmund to the final of the Champions League in 2013 and is often viewed as a great motivator and someone who plays attractive football.