Report Claims Real Madrid Face Huge Fight for Inter Talisman As Chelsea Make £55m Bid

Real Madrid are facing a serious fight to land long-time target Mauro Icardi after Chelsea reportedly tabled a £55m bid for the prolific Inter Milan star.

Spanish media outlet AS has claimed that the reigning Premier League champions have lodged an offer with I Nerazzurri in the hope that they will beat Los Blancos to the signing of one of the hottest strikers in world football.

Real's interest in Icardi has been rumoured for some time now as club president Florentino Perez weighs up a move for the Argentina international as he looks to usher in a new Galactico era at Santiago Bernabeu.

Reports suggest that Chelsea have launched a €63M offer for Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi



But the reigning La Liga and Champions League champions must act fast if Chelsea's bid for Icardi has any truth to it if they wish to bring the forward to Spain's capital.

Ironically it is a former Real star - Alvaro Morata - who is apparently being replaced at Stamford Bridge by Icardi after the Spaniard failed to hit the heights expected of him following his switch to west London last summer.

A lack of confidence, injury issues and a dislike for the British weather have resulted in Morata's netting just 10 goals in 28 league games so far this term - money that isn't bang for your buck where Antonio Conte is concerned and has led to his future being speculated about.

January signing Olivier Giroud and winger Eden Hazard have been preferred to Morata since the turn of the year after his form took a nosedive around November time, and the Italian wishes to bolster his attacking ranks with Icardi's signature this summer if possible.

Icardi's wife and agent - Wanda Nara - is believed to have received Chelsea's offer but it is unclear if Inter themselves have been contacted about potentially selling their captain and star man.

Icardi himself recently told the press in Italy that he hasn't made a decision on his future at San Siro yet, but could see himself staying with the revitalised Italian heavyweights 'when I am 30 years old'.