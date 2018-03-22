Ronaldinho Set for Political Venture As Legendary Player Seeks Election in Brazilian Homeland

Ronaldinho has taken up politics in his Brazilian homeland and the former superstar has ambitions of running for congress with an evangelical conservative party.

The former forward, who turned out for the likes of Flamengo, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan during a glittering career, has his eyes set on being elected as part of the PRB party in the South American nation, according to various reports, and will stand against his opposition politicians when the country goes to the polls later this year.

Ronaldinho, who celebrated his 38th birthday earlier this week, hung up his boots for the final time as he retired from professional football on January 16, and - after promising to reveal details of his next 'big project last month - has wasted little time setting up a new venture.

He was presented to the assembled press and crowds in Brazil's capital on Tuesday, with PRB leader Eduardo Lopes expressing his delight to announce a star name among his party's contingency.

Lopes said: "I can't look at Ronaldinho without remembering that goal he scored against England at the 2002 World Cup. It was a unique opportunity, our last chance in the game, and the guy came up with a goal like that."

Ronaldinho's fellow PRB member Celso Russomanno also stated: "Ronaldinho has great experience in the domain of sport, and he wants to defend our party's colours in Congress.

"He is a famous name who has done much for sport, and will hopefully do the same in politics. We will talk with him to see whether he wants to stand for the Senate or the Chamber of Deputies."

As reported by the Guardian, the PRB party, with which the two-time FIFA World Player of the year is now affiliated, was set up "with help from an influential evangelical church with operations worldwide and defends family values".

PRB's most high profile politician is the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Marcelo Crivella, who remains a controversial figure in his homeland for his previous prison spells and attempts to slash funding for carnival - something the Guardian's report points out is close to Ronaldinho's heart.





In 2011, while at Flamengo, the 2002 World Cup winner created his own samba street party, while his Rio mansion features a full-sized bar and stage.