Spanish Report Makes Outlandish Claim That Real Madrid Will Accept Huge China Offer for Bale

Real Madrid supposedly have an offer of £113m on the table from an unnamed Chinese club which the Spanish giants would be willing to accept to finally move the injury prone superstar on.

The 28-year-old has been linked relentlessly with a move to Manchester United this summer, and other Premier League clubs such as Tottenham and Chelsea have also been credited with interest.

-/GettyImages

Diario Gol reckon a Far East outfit have already lodged a big money bid for Bale, but that the player is not keen on the potential move and would rather remain in Europe.

The former Spurs man has endured a relatively torrid time at the Bernabeu since his then world record £85m move in 2013.

Widely considered the best out and out winger in the world at the time of his switch, Bale has failed to live up to expectation on a personal note, and has struggled greatly with injury.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

In each of the past two seasons he has featured in just 19 league games for Madrid. He has reached that point again in the current season and will surely manage more appearances between now and the end of the campaign, but it is thought that Florentino Perez and Zinedine Zidane's patience has worn thin with the player.

Realistically Bale won't make a shock move to China even if there was an offer on the table. He knows that any move there would basically be an admission that he is finished at the top level, and, despite his rotten injury record of later, with his natural ability that simply cannot be the case.

