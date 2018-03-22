West Brom 'Ditch Kit Sponsor Adidas' After 7 Seasons Ahead of New Puma Deal

Premier League side West Bromwich Albion have decided to ditch their current kit sponsor Adidas after seven seasons, and have lined up a new deal with Puma for the 2018-19 season.

As claimed by Footy Headlines, the details of the potential contract are unknown, but the midlands side are believed to have made the decision to change kit sponsors.

It has been suggested that the move could be part of the club's preparations for life in the Championship next season - as they currently sit bottom of the table, ten points away from safety.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Baggies boss Alan Pardew has come under fire from the club's fans during his disastrous spell with the club. Since taking over from sacked manager Tony Pulis at the end of November, the former Newcastle United boss has won just three games, and has lost his last eight matches in a row as the club have all but sealed their fate of dropping out of the English top tier.





If West Brom are to stand any chance of pulling off a miraculous recovery in their final last seven matches, they will need to put together a heroic run of form and rely on their relegation rivals dropping points. Pardew's side face a tough run-in, and will need to get wins over Manchester United and Liverpool if they are to beat the odds and avoid the drop.

Meanwhile, a stunning statistic has revealed the key problem behind the Baggies nightmare season: West Brom have thrown away 24 points after being in the lead this season - more than any other team in the league - and have claimed just 13 points after scoring the first goal.

Incredibly, if West Brom had held onto their leads, they would now be eighth in the table.