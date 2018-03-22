SI.com has confirmed that superstar striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a contract to join the LA Galaxy and will leave Manchester United.

A source with direct knowledge of the deal tells SI.com that Ibrahimovic has signed a contract through the end of the 2019 season that will pay him $1.5 million per year, the maximum allowed for a contract using Targeted Allocation Money.

The Ibrahimovic deal is set to be announced officially on Friday with a full-page advertisement in the Los Angeles Times. He is set to arrive in Southern California next week, perhaps on Wednesday or Thursday.

Ibrahimovic has been recovering from an injury, but SI.com was told it is possible he could be available in the Galaxy squad for its March 31 intracity rivalry showdown against LAFC on the big Fox channel.

The news that Ibrahimovic had signed with the Galaxy was first reported by Kevin Baxter of the Los Angeles Times. The news that the player was leaving United for MLS was first reported by Mark Ogden of ESPN.com.