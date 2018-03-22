Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played his last match for Manchester United as the veteran striker closes in on a move to the LA Galaxy.

Sources have told ESPN that the 36-year-old will not stay at Old Trafford past this week after he reportedly agreed terms to head across the Atlantic and join the MLS club.

Ibrahimovic has not featured for the Red Devils since he was substituted in the Boxing Day draw against Burnley, and has now been granted permission by United manager Jose Mourinho to leave on a free and pursue one final big payday across the pond.

Ibrahimovic only has three months remaining on the 12-month deal he penned with United in the summer after the Premier League giants opted to extend his stay in the north west of England following a productive maiden campaign in the top division.

A number of top U.S. teams are believed to have expressed interest in landing Ibrahimovic after his future in the UK became a source of huge speculation, but the LA Galaxy appear to have won the race to snap the ex-Sweden captain up ahead of his United departure.

Ibrahimovic picked up a cruciate knee ligament injury in the Europa League semifinals last season to put a dampener on both his first season in England and his footballing career at the top level in general.

The arrival of Romelu Lukaku from Everton last summer for around £90m pushed Ibrahimovic down the pecking order in Mourinho's senior setup too, and that has allowed the Portuguese gaffer to let Ibrahimovic leave while he still feels capable of playing football.

Despite that injury setback, the ex-Barcelona and Inter superstar went on to feature 53 times across his two-year spell with United, and bagged himself 29 goals and two titles in the form of a Europa League trophy and EFL Cup to show for his efforts.

An announcement on his future is expected by the end of the week, but many suspect LA Galaxy will be Ibra's next - and final - club.