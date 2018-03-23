Barcelona’s veteran midfielder Andres Iniesta has given his opinion on Neymar’s potential move to fierce rivals Real Madrid, admitted he would be ‘surprised’ if the transfer went through.

A move to Real Madrid has been touted ever since Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona last summer, and the rumors have not gone away.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte, Neymar and his agent met last week to deliberate over a contract offer that has been submitted by Los Blancos.

It's been claimed that Real could trigger the Brazilian’s €400m release clause to bring him back to La Liga – which would make him join the likes of Luis Figo, Julen Lopetegui, Ronaldo, Samuel Eto’o and Michael Laudrup to have played for both the Blauranga and Real.

Iniesta was speaking on a Spanish radio show when asked about the Neymar rumors, he replied: "Normally, when you leave somewhere it's difficult to go back,” Iniesta told ‘El Larguero’ radio show, per Sport. “For that reason, it would surprise me more if he returned rather than going to another team, but we will see.

"If they sign him, Madrid would land one of the best in the world. But we would still have a squad which I consider better."

The Brazilian forward has been a controversial figure in Ligue 1 and failed to help bring the Parisians their first taste of Champions League glory, which they had been craving all season.

Neymar's time at PSG has had highs and lows - with reports claiming that he is unhappy in the French capital following a number of on-field clashes with team-mate Edinson Cavani, despite scoring 19 goals and providing 13 assists in 20 league games. He then broke his foot, which was also bad.

Real's attempt to bring in the 26-year-old is a telling sign from Zinedine Zidane, who is clearly aware that his side need to improve after enduring an underwhelming season this term. His side sit 15 points behind bitter rivals Barca and will be looking to challenge at the top next time round.