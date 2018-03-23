Carlos Bacca Could Return to AC Milan in the Summer Following Villarreal Snub

Colombian forward Carlos Bacca is very likely to find himself back at AC Milan at the end of the season.

Italian source Calciomercato are reporting that the player, currently on loan at La Liga side Villarreal, is considered to be too old to command the sum Milan are asking for a permanent deal - and Villarreal will not look to keep Bacca unless the price is reduced.

Villareal secured the Colombian on a €2m loan deal in the summer, and have the option to buy him for €18m in the summer. But given that he'll be 32 in September, the Spanish outfit aren't keen on investing such a sum on a player who may not have many years left.





Meanwhile, Milan have no intention of keeping the striker at San Siro next season and are looking to offload him. Given Villarreal's reported stance, the will have to either lower their asking price or take him back in the summer and hope for other offers.

Bacca is having a decent season in Spain, having scored 16 goals and assisted six more in 35 appearances so far. But Villarreal would have spent a total of €20m on his purchase if they were to go ahead with the deal as it stands, something they seem averse to doing.

Premier League sides Arsenal, Everton, and West Ham were all thought to be interested in signing Bacca at the end of last season, and could be boosted by news of the Spanish club's snub.

The Gunners, however, have already signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette and would probably be happy to leave the Merseyside and London outfits to battle it out over the Colombian.



