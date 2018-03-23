Gary Medel Regretful Over Failed Inter Spell But Blames 'Confusion' for Lack of Silverware

Gary Medel has revealed that he's very regretful over his failed spell with Italian side Inter.

The Chilean defensive midfielder - now at Beskitas in Turkey - spent four barren years with I Nerazzurri before moving last summer. And, speaking in a recent interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, he claimed that "confusion" and coaching changes were the main reasons behind him not winning a single trophy during his time at the San Siro.

"I've given my soul to Inter, I really regret we haven't won a trophy though," he lamented, via quotes cited by Football Italia.





"I'm sorry because I've dreamed about this shirt since I'm a child and not being able to get the satisfaction to win something with Inter has stayed on my mind."





Medel declared that Inter would be better off with an Italian owner, also revealing that Roberto Mancini's departure was hard to take as he's the best manager he's played for.

"There was too much confusion. It's difficult when there are so many changes in the same time and even for Suning who is on the other side of the world, it would be better with an Italian owner like Moratti," he continued.

“Changes in Coach? They were a consequence of the lack of clarity. The bad results were born from that.

“Mancini’s farewell was tough to take. If someone like him leaves in August… He’s the best [I’ve worked under], alongside Bielsa.

“We were flying until December and dropped off after that. Mentally we weren’t ready to stay so high in the table.”