Germany 1-1 Spain: European Heavyweights Play Out Entertaining Draw in Dusseldorf

Germany and Spain played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in Dusseldorf, as both sides looked to continue their preparations for the World Cup in Russia this summer. Thomas Muller cancelled out Rodrigo Moreno's early opener as two of the favourites to win this summer's tournament couldn't be separated.

It took little over five minutes for the deadlock to be broken at the ESPRIT Arena as La Roja made the early breakthrough.

Andres Iniesta was afforded too much space in Germany's final third, with the Barcelona man threading a cute ball through to Valencia's Rodrigo Moreno who kept his composure to finish past Marc-Andre ter Stegen and score his second goal in a Spain shirt.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Despite being a friendly, the game in Dusseldorf already had an open feel as Joachim Low's side looked for an immediate response with Timo Werner and Jonas Hector going close in what was a frantic opening 15 minutes.

Barring two German half-chances, Spain had the better of the opening third of the game, dominating possession and dictating the tempo of the game with Iniesta and Isco at the heart of it, with their dominance almost rewarded with a glorious second, but David Silva's touch alluded him at the vital moment when he perhaps should've left the ball to better positioned Koke.

Got to keep this tiki taka under wraps. Spain looking dangerous on the break. Half an hour gone 🇩🇪🇪🇸#DieMannschaft #GERESP 0-1 pic.twitter.com/KEKDiMoAhD — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) March 23, 2018

Germany however grew into the remaining moment of the half and equalised with 10 minutes remaining, courtesy of Thomas Muller's 38th for Die Mannschaft.

The Bayern Munich man found De Gea's top right corner with a sumptuous effort after being afforded too much space on the edge of the area and draw the Germans level and leave the game all square at the interval.

Germany looked a side with more urgency and purpose at the beginning of the second half and were almost rewarded as a result. The ball was worked to Julian Draxler from a corner, with the Paris Saint-Germain winger bringing the best out of De Gea, who was at full stretch to push his long range effort wide.

Spain soon found their rhythm once again however, as a sweeping move forced ter Stegen into a smart save to deny Isco, before De Gea had to be alert at the other end to turn Ilkay Gundogen's shot wide all in the space of a minute.

Moments like that were few and far between in the second period, as substitutions made by Low and Julen Lopetegui stemmed the flow the game as they made use of their squads.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Mats Hummels saw his header glance the top of the crossbar following a clever free kick, while David Silva couldn't direct Marco Asensio's cross on target, before Diego Costa wasted a glorious chance wanting too much time to compose himself as his effort was blocked by a recovering Jerome Boateng.

That proved to be the final action in the game as referee Willie Collum brought an end to the game. Both sides will now prepare for their second friendly on Tuesday, as Germany host Brazil, while Spain play Argentina as preparations continue for the World Cup this summer.