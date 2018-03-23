Germany Midfielder Leon Goretzka Explains Determining Factors Behind Impending Bayern Munich Move

Schalke star midfielder Leon Goretzka will be playing for a new club next season, having agreed to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich on a free transfer in the summer.

The 23-year-old, who started his youth career at Werner SV 06 Bochum, left many Schalke fans disappointed with his decision, but has revealed the factors that played a part in turning his head.

Goretzka had previously written an open letter to the supporters with the aim of helping them understand why he chose to leave the club. And he has since sat down with funke mediengruppe to further explain, citing the need to get out of his comfort zone, as well as the lure of Champions League football, as motivators.

“I have come to the conclusion that [joining Bayern] is the right step," the attacker said (H/T Sportbild).

“I felt like I had to get out of my comfort zone to develop. The Champions League also played a big role in the decision.

"At Bayern you start with a different expectation in the Champions League. With Schalke, the focus was always on getting through the group stage. I want to take this step and I think Bayern is the place for me to do that.”

Goretzka has been recognised as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe as of late and Bayern have gotten themselves a huge bargain as they won't be paying a transfer fee.

Competing for places with his future teammates, though, won't be an easy task, and it will be interesting to see how this move works out for both the player and the club.