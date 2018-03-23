Journalist Feels Liverpool Should Be Worried By Bayern's Potential Sale of Robert Lewandowski

Recent reports concerning potential transfers from across Europe could have a damaging effect on Liverpool’s development in the summer, with Roberto Firmino being the latest name in the transfer rumour mill.

Liverpool’s fearsome front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have been running riot this season, and they don’t look like slowing down anytime soon. Their dynamic and telepathic linkup play has proved to be too much to handle at times – most recently impressing in the 5-0 mauling of Watford last week.

However, with sublime performances comes merited attention, and none so more than from European giants. Salah in particular has triggered the interest from Real Madrid, with the Spanish giants ready to line up a move for the inspired Egyptian.

But it’s the future of Firmino which has been called into question most recently by the New York Times journalist Rory Smith. During an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, Smith said that the Brazilians form could attract interest from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and Smith thinks Firmino would be the perfect replacement for the Polish striker.

“If Lewandowski signs for Real Madrid this summer, if I was Liverpool I would be really worried about Bayern Munich and Firmino,” Smith said on BBC Radio 5 Live

“Firmino is the most complete modern centre-forward in the world,” Smith added. "I’m not saying he is the best centre-forward in the world, let me make that abundantly clear so I can go on Twitter tonight.”

“He’d fit that system, he’d fit the way they play perfectly and he came from the Bundesliga. He knows the league.”

Firmino has had a stunning season for Liverpool, scoring 23 goals in all competitions - his best goal return for in any season for the Brazilian.

All Reds fans have every right to be worried about potential departures as their front-three is arguably one of the most complete in the continent, and they have caught the eye of many top clubs in Europe.