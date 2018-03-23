Legendary Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has given his verdict on the infamous 'Messi vs Ronaldo' debate.

Buffon was speaking to reporters in a pre-match press conference against Argentina at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.

The 40-year-old described Messi as a 'more complete' player, but described Ronaldo as a 'killer in the penalty area' and praised him for adapting his style of play as he has gotten older.

It is a debate which has been ongoing for a long time, with both players considered to be two of the best in history.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have each won the Ballon d'Or on five occasions, and there has been a fierce professional rivalry between the two players that has continued for several years.

"They are two completely different players," veteran goalkeeper Buffon told reporters on Thursday.

"Messi is more complete, because he starts deeper, has more technical quality and a vision of the game that is worthy more of a trequartista than a finisher.

"Cristiano Ronaldo, perhaps because he is a little older, has become a killer in the penalty area. Compared to how he was before, Ronaldo preserves his energy more, so he no longer goes out to the flank for a nutmeg or trick shot, but with one ball into the box he can create a goal."

Buffon is preparing to face Messi's Argentina in Manchester on Friday, and is facing a tough test against Messi. Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli recently said that Messi now has the responsibility of carrying the Argentina national team on his shoulders as they enter the 2018 World Cup.