Kasper Schmeichel Lucky to Avoid Serious Injury After Nasty Clash With Panama Striker

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was fortunate to escape serious injury after a horror tackle from Panama striker Blas Perez.

The incident occurred during Denmark's 1-0 friendly win over Panama when in the 65th minute, Schmeichel raced off his line to clear the ball, only to be caught in the midriff by a flying foot from Perez.

The challenge sparked an immediate reaction from the Leicester keeper, who was lucky not to be caught in the face as he bravely headed the ball clear.

MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/GettyImages

The referee did not hesitate in showing Perez a red card and the incident was a catalyst for a fiery end to the game. Despite it only being a friendly, tempers boiled over on numerous occasions as horror tackles and simulation took over.

Premier League fans are used to seeing Schmeichel's 'sweeper' style of goalkeeping, and he admittedly runs the risk of these types of challenges when he goes diving in out of his box.

England will need to be wary of the threat Panama pose after being drawn in the same group as the South American nation. The last thing England will want is a serious injury to one of their top players.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

They are already sweating over the fitness of star man Harry Kane after the Spurs striker was injured in Tottenham's recent fixture against AFC Bournemouth.

Luckily for the Three Lions, it was revealed earlier this month that Kane would return to training in April, well before the start of the World Cup. However, it is worth noting that Panama will not hold back when facing England.