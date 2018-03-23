Liverpool Still Interested in German Defender After Failing With Summer Bid

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly still keen on signing Koln's German full back Jonas Hector in this summer's transfer window.

As reported by Kicker via Team Talk, reports in Germany are saying that Klopp is keen to secure Hector's signature.

Despite failing in a bid to sign the German in previous transfer windows, Liverpool are still hopeful of their chances of signing Hector.

The 27-year-old is likely to leave FC Koln in the summer, with the club currently sitting just one place off the foot of the table, and five points adrift of safety.

It is reported that Hector has a release clause of just €8million if Koln are in fact relegated, and this is an absolute bargain for a player who has 35 international caps and is the first choice left back for the current World Cup holders.





This release clause has caused much speculation on Hector's future, and fellow German clubs Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are among a whole host of clubs also interested in his signature.

Hector will be wary of a move to Anfield due to the recent form of Andrew Robertson. The former Hull City defender has been a revelation this season and has nailed down a first team spot at the club.





The German will not want to move to a club where first team assurances are not made, and will certainly not want to spend a season sat on the bench in England.





If a first team place is offered at one of Europe's other top clubs, Hector's head may be turned and the pull of Jurgen Klopp may not prove enough to bring him to England.



